'We'll adapt' - Crusaders ready to move to Super Rugby bubble

The Crusaders are prepared to head into a Super Rugby bubble to start the season in what will be a third-straight year of Covid-affected competition.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson said his side have been gearing up for the 2022 campaign knowing things could change in an instant.

That includes a reported move to Queenstown for a competition bubble to start the season which Robertson expects to be announced one way or the other in the next 24 hours.

"There's been more updates than a telethon, it's been non-stop," Robertson said on Wednesday morning.

"It changes a lot quite quickly from looking at the costs of going to Australia to a bubble at home - all options are being covered but hopefully today, we'll know.

"We'll adapt."

Robertson said the side could relocate as soon as Sunday if needed and are prepared, both physically and mentally, to make that sacrifice.

“It's an individual thing," he said.

"I've done the rounds with the boys to see where they are personally and their thoughts on it. They have all been pretty good.

"Five weeks initially seems a long time, but we can manage them, they might only be in for two or three.

“That's the flexibility of we're not overseas, we're only in Queenstown - they're one flight away from getting out of the bubble.”

In the meantime, Robertson said he, staff, and players have been cautious in their day-to-day lives to ensure they have the best chance of keeping Covid-19 out of their camp with the Omicron virus becoming more prevalent in New Zealand.

"It's basically just keeping our distance from the public as much as we can," Robertson said.

“You won't see us in malls. If we need to go shopping, it will be late at night, and you just keep your distance from everyone else. Just making sensible decisions around high density areas.

"It's pretty much getting from home to Rugby Park."

Players are tested twice a week for the virus as well.

"It becomes a part of your day, and it's probably your discipline afterwards when you want to go and do a bit of shopping or go with your partner or wife to have a coffee, and you have to get a takeaway and go for a walk down the beach or whatever.

"It's not major things, it's just the little things and we keep talking about it and making sure we can be as professional as we can.

"We've adapted."