Triple world champ Ethan Mitchell ends cycling sprint career

Three-time world champion and Olympic medal winner Ethan Mitchell has called time on his track cycling career.

Ethan Mitchell. (Source: Photosport)

The 30-year-old said Wednesday he wanted to take time out after the Tokyo Olympics to contemplate if he wanted to continue through to this year's Commonwealth Games and beyond, or to finish.

"I also wanted to decompress from that five-year campaign and work out what is next rather than just stop riding my bike," Mitchell said.

"It was a matter of figuring out what I am good at other than riding a bike fast and take the time to contemplate that."

Mitchell was part of a dominant New Zealand men's sprint team alongside Sam Webster and Eddie Dawkins.

The trio finished on the world championship podium for five straight years, claiming the rainbow jersey in 2014, 2016 and 2017.

The team also won gold medals at the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games, as well as silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Individually, Mitchell won a bronze in the individual sprint in 2017 as well.

"High performance sport is all-encompassing," Mitchell said.

"You give it all of your attention and everything you have. And I have dedicated myself to being the best I can be.

"But the time is now right for me to move on."