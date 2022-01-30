Two people hospitalised with gunshot wounds in Invercargill

Source: 1News

Two people with gunshot wounds have been flown to hospital after an “incident” in Invercargill.

A file image of a police emergency crime scene. (Source: 1News)

Emergency services were called to the incident on Centre St at about 1.10am on Monday.

Police said the male and female were flown to Dunedin Hospital. The man is in a critical condition and the woman is in a serious condition.

Police will be conducting a scene examination at the address this morning.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 105, referencing file number 220131/9471.

People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

