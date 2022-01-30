Two people hospitalised with gunshot wounds in Invercargill

Two people with gunshot wounds have been flown to hospital after an “incident” in Invercargill.
Emergency services were called to the incident on Centre St at about 1.10am on Monday.
Police said the male and female were flown to Dunedin Hospital. The man is in a critical condition and the woman is in a serious condition.
Police will be conducting a scene examination at the address this morning.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 105, referencing file number 220131/9471.
People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.