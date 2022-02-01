Large scrub fire in Porirua causing major delays on SH59

A large scrub fire near Porirua has now under control after it blocked a lane on State Highway 59 causing major delays around rush hour.

Scrub fire in Porirua. (Source: NZTA)

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were alerted around 4pm to the scrub fire, measuring approximately 50m x 10m and located between State Highway 59 and the railway tracks.

Four fire trucks and a water tanker are at the scene.

The fire had seen the Titahi Bay on/off ramp closed and the left northbound lane blocked.

These are now open according to NZ Transport Agency.

However, "congestion and significant delays remain for traffic heading northbound."