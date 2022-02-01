Hotter bounces back to win second Freeride World Tour event

Kiwi freeskier Jess Hotter has put her rough round at the opening event of the Freeride World Tour to win the second stop of the circuit in Andorra.

Jess Hotter. (Source: 1 News)

Hotter had a flawless run down the slopes of Ordino Arcalis - Andorra's premier freeride ski resort - as she combined several large airs with some sleek skiing to put her past week behind her.

The Ohakune star said she went back to the drawing board after her round in Baqueira-Beret in Spain last week where she suffered a tough crash.

“Today was all about adjusting my line to the changing conditions, and I’m so happy with how it worked out," Hotter said.

The Freeride World Tour takes freeskiers and snowboard freeriders to challenging courses identified as either "backcountry", "big mountain" or "extreme" which features ungroomed powder snow on dangerously steep, mountainous slopes.

Hotter said the competition is a rush though.

"My goal this year is just to have fun, and I’m really excited for [the next event] Kicking Horse [in Canada], I love it there."

Switzerland's Elisabeth Gerritzen, the 2021 world champion, finished second, while tour rookie Lily Bradley of the United States was third while fellow Kiwi James Hampton finished sixth in the men's ski category.