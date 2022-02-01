Focus on seat rows as new flights added to locations of interest

The Ministry of Health is asking travellers on specific rows of seats to self-isolate following a list of domestic flights being added as Covid-19 close contact locations of interest on Tuesday evening.

The flights on January 25 and 27 were added to the ministry's page on 5pm Tuesday, saying only those who sat on certain rows are deemed close contacts.

Flight NZ8173 from Auckland to Gisborne on Thursday January 27 between 7.25pm - 8.30pm is the latest to be flagged, the ministry saying close contacts relate to rows five, six, seven, eight or nine.

"Self-isolate, test immediately and on day five after you were exposed. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health," the ministry says.

Flight NZ5039 Auckland to New Plymouth last Tuesday has also been identified as a location of interest, travellers seated in rows 10, 11, 12, 13 or 14 are now considered close contacts.

Also flagged is flight NZ5008 from Napier to Auckland on January 25, those who sat in rows seven, eight, nine, 10 or 11 are given the same advice.

As well as passengers on row five, six, seven, eight or nine on Flight NZ8238 Wellington to Rotorua last Thursday.

It comes as there were 126 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Tuesday.

