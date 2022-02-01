126 new Covid-19 community cases on Tuesday

There are 126 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

People line up in their cars at the Auckland Airport drive-through vaccination centre. (Source: Getty)

The cases are in Northland (5), Auckland (84), Waikato (20), Rotorua (1), Bay of Plenty (8), Tairāwhiti (2), Taranaki (1), Hawke’s Bay (2), Wellington (1), Nelson Marlborough (1) and Canterbury (1).

Eight people are in hospital with the virus. No one is in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

The ministry said four of Northland's five new cases have been linked to previous cases. One is under investigation.

Three of the five cases are in Kerikeri, one is the Bay of Islands and one is in Whangārei.

Of the Waikato's 20 new cases, 18 have been linked to previous cases. Two are under investigation.

The new case in Rotorua has links to a previously reported case.

All of the Bay of Plenty's eight cases have been linked to earlier cases.

Two of the eight cases are in Tauranga and six are in the Western Bay of Plenty.

The two new cases in Tairāwhiti are linked to previous cases.

The new case in New Plymouth is a household contact of an earlier case.

The ministry said it was also reporting three additional cases in South Taranaki which would be added to Wednesday's numbers.

The cases are all known contacts of a previously reported case in Hawera. They have been isolating since the original case was identified.

The two new cases in the Hawke's Bay have been linked to earlier cases.

The ministry said it was also reporting an additional Hawke's Bay case, which would be added to Wednesday's numbers. Links are yet to be established.

The Wellington case is in Hutt Valley and is a household contact of an earlier case.

The new case in Nelson Marlborough has links to an earlier case.

The new case in Canterbury also has links to an earlier case.

The ministry said it was also reporting an additional four linked cases, which would be added to Wednesday's numbers.

Seventy-nine cases were also announced at the border on Tuesday.

The cases had arrived in New Zealand between January 18 and 30 from the Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, UK, Australia, Turkey, India, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Pakistan, Iran, US, Ireland, Egypt, France, Lebanon, Serbia, Singapore and Fiji.

The cases had tested positive for the virus between day 1 and 12.

On Monday, 91 community cases were announced.