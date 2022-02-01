Fire rips through house in Wellington's Lyall Bay

Source: 1News

A woman who lives next door to a house that was badly damaged in a fire in Wellington’s Lyall Bay on Wednesday morning says she's grateful her family got out in time.

Fire crews on the scene of a house fire in Wellington's Lyall Bire

Fire crews on the scene of a house fire in Wellington's Lyall Bire (Source: 1News)

Leti Ekenasio has lived in the house on Yule Street in Lyall Bay for 20 years which was damaged by the fire at the neighbouring property.

“I know there's damage at our house but look at our neighbour's house as well it is totally destroyed,” Ekenasio said.

“Houses can be rebuilt, but lives can’t.”

Residents on the street were told to evacuate because of the fire.

One person has been taken to hospital after the blaze and others are being treated at the scene.

A nearby resident told 1News the fire which was “quite large” threatened nearby properties.

An eyewitness earlier told 1News that when the blaze began on Wednesday morning, “flames were coming out across the street.”

Police said they were alerted at 8.50am to the fire and arrived at 8.55am.

