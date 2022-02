Eight people have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Runciman, south of Auckland on Tuesday afternoon.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

The Burtt Road crash was reported at 2.20pm.

Two people are seriously injured, while six others have moderate injuries.

Police say all eight involved in the crash are being taken to Middlemore Hospital.

Diversions are being put in place and motorist should allow extra time for travel on Tuesday afternoon.