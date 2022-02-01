Concerns over welfare of missing man last spotted in Masterton

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate 52-year-old Antony Gerard Farrell who went missing in the South Wairarapa District on Monday.

Antony Gerard Farrell (Source: 1 News)

Farrell was last seen around 2am, Monday January 31 on Te Ore Ore Road in Masterton, and is understood to have travelled to the Lake Ferry area, police said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Police and Farrell's family are concerned for his welfare.

"A number of extensive inquiries to locate Antony have been unsuccessful, and police are now appealing to the public for help."

He is about 168cm tall and of medium build.

Police urge anyone with any information regarding Anthony's whereabouts, or Anthony himself, to call 105, referencing file number 220201/5013.