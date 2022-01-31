Home ownership dream 'gone' for Porirua renter

A Porirua renter says the Kiwi dream of owning a home is not a possibility for his family.

Wiremu Bayliss told Breakfast about 40 per cent of his family's single, fortnightly income goes on rent.

"That ship's [home ownership] sailed for us. There's just no way we will be able to save for a house before I get to KiwiSaver, SuperGold card age.

"Having a slice of Kiwi home? Nah, that's gone for us."

He said himself, his wife and their three children "get by" and aren't able to put anything "substantive aside" in terms of savings.

READ MORE: Tenant ‘stoked’ with $220pw sleep-out after 55 applications

His family is "pretty lucky" if they happen to have anything leftover after rent and bills.

"It's not about just the avocado on toast. It's actually sometimes the toast itself for some families," Bayliss said.

He told Breakfast the family had "bumped into" their current rental through a "friend of a friend", but they had gone to a viewing in Waitangirua before Christmas where more than 150 people were expected to attend.

According to CoreLogic's house price index, the property market saw an increase in value of 27 per cent last year.

Trade Me Property said there was an 8 per cent rise in median rent costs last year.

Meanwhile, according to Stats NZ, wages grew 2.4 per cent on average last year.

Breakfast's John Campbell said this showed rent went up roughly three times faster than wages.

"My dream John is simply just to make sure at the end of the day my kids have got a roof over their head, they've got food in their belly, they've got clothes to wear and they're getting decently educated," Bayliss said.

"At the end of the day, if it’s a choice between what my family needs and having a good house over their heads, then you’ve got to pay what you’ve got to pay."

READ MORE: Covid-19, Govt policies see inequality increase - commentator

Porirua's mayor, Anita Baker, said Bayliss's situation was "very common" and inequality was growing.

"I think we know, but I don’t think the Government is coming up with something to change it. I think we could all help somehow, whether it is through tax rates, raised minimum wage … The higher are getting higher and the poorer are getting poorer," she said.

"They don’t want handouts. They want to work. These are proud people … They should be able to reach the point where they can save for a deposit."

Baker told Breakfast Porirua has a population of 59,000 people. Only 19,000 of them are ratepayers.