PM Jacinda Ardern tests negative for Covid-19

Source: 1News

The Prime Minister has tested negative for Covid-19 after being deemed a close contact of a case on a flight.

Jacinda Ardern.

Jacinda Ardern.

A spokesperson for Jacinda Ardern said she was still required to isolate until the end of Tuesday, February 1 "or as otherwise advised by Public Health", in line with Ministry of Health guidance.

"She will chair tomorrow's Cabinet meeting remotely," the spokesperson said. "As the Prime Minister is not able to be in the Beehive in person tomorrow, the Deputy Prime Minister will attend post-Cabinet on her behalf."

The post-Cabinet media conference would be on Tuesday, rather than Monday due to Auckland Anniversary weekend.

Jacinda Ardern and Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro travelled on a flight with a Covid-19 case from Kerikeri to Auckland on Saturday, January 22.

The flight was listed as a close contact location of interest on Saturday night.

Ardern's chief press secretary and members of the Governor-General's staff were also on the flight and went into self-isolation.

Chief press secretary Andrew Campbell tested negative for Covid-19 on Monday morning.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister said in a statement on Sunday that Ardern had taken a PCR test.

Ardern and Dame Cindy were in Northland filming for the Waitangi Day broadcast at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, at the invitation of the Waitangi National Trust.

New ZealandCovid-19Politics

Popular Stories

1

Tenant ‘stoked’ with $220pw sleep-out after 55 applications

2

PM Jacinda Ardern tests negative for Covid-19

3

Full video: National's Christopher Luxon holds media conference after latest poll

4

Omicron locations no longer classified separately in Covid list

5

Two people hospitalised with gunshot wounds in Invercargill

Latest Stories

91 new community Covid-19 cases on Monday

Central Auckland cafe among new Covid locations of interest

Bengals bound for Super Bowl after comeback against Chiefs

Covid-19, Govt policies see inequality increase - commentator

Lydia Ko wins 17th title on LPGA Tour in Florida

Related Stories

91 new community Covid-19 cases on Monday

Central Auckland cafe among new Covid locations of interest

Covid-19, Govt policies see inequality increase - commentator

Full video: National's Christopher Luxon holds media conference after latest poll