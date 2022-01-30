PM Jacinda Ardern tests negative for Covid-19

The Prime Minister has tested negative for Covid-19 after being deemed a close contact of a case on a flight.

Jacinda Ardern.

A spokesperson for Jacinda Ardern said she was still required to isolate until the end of Tuesday, February 1 "or as otherwise advised by Public Health", in line with Ministry of Health guidance.

"She will chair tomorrow's Cabinet meeting remotely," the spokesperson said. "As the Prime Minister is not able to be in the Beehive in person tomorrow, the Deputy Prime Minister will attend post-Cabinet on her behalf."

The post-Cabinet media conference would be on Tuesday, rather than Monday due to Auckland Anniversary weekend.

Jacinda Ardern and Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro travelled on a flight with a Covid-19 case from Kerikeri to Auckland on Saturday, January 22.

The flight was listed as a close contact location of interest on Saturday night.

Ardern's chief press secretary and members of the Governor-General's staff were also on the flight and went into self-isolation.

Chief press secretary Andrew Campbell tested negative for Covid-19 on Monday morning.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister said in a statement on Sunday that Ardern had taken a PCR test.

Ardern and Dame Cindy were in Northland filming for the Waitangi Day broadcast at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, at the invitation of the Waitangi National Trust.