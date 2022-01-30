Ardern's chief press secretary tests negative for Covid-19

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's chief press secretary Andrew Campbell has tested negative for Covid-19.

Jacinda Ardern and her chief press secretary Andrew Campbell pictured in November 2021. (Source: Associated Press)

It comes after Ardern, Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro and Campbell travelled on a flight with a Covid-19 case from Kerikeri to Auckland on Saturday, January 22.

The flight was listed as a close contact location of interest on Saturday night.

The Prime Minister was tested for Covid-19 on Sunday morning and is isolating.

On Monday morning the results of Ardern's test is unknown.

“The Prime Minister has undertaken a PCR test this morning [Sunday] as per Ministry of Health requirements. She remains asymptotic and continues to feel well,” the Prime Minister's Office said earlier in a statement.