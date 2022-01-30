Central Auckland cafe among new Covid locations of interest

An Auckland cafe has been listed as a new Covid-19 location of interest on three days alongside five other new locations by the Ministry of Health on Monday.

'The Coffee Shop' in Auckland's CBD.

Visitors to The Coffee Shop on 2/192 Victoria Street West in the Auckland CBD on Monday 24 January, Tuesday 25 January or Thursday 27 January, between 6.00am and 8.00am are being treated as contacts of a positive case.

Other locations of interest added on Monday included the Kelly Tarlton's Sea Life Aquarium in Ōrākei on Tuesday 25 January between 11.09am and 1.00 pm.

Another location of interest in Auckland included the Papatoetoe Centennial Pool and Leisure Centre on Monday 24 January between 10.00am and 12.00pm.

Kelly Tarltons, Ōrākei, Auckland. (Source: Getty)

In addition, three other locations of interest from outside of Auckland were added or updated on the ministry’s website.

Regional bus passengers and visitors to the Palmerston North Intercity Bus Terminal on Friday 28 January between 4.00pm and 4.15pm have been identified as contacts.

Visitors to McDonald's Kerikeri on Saturday 22 January between 4.38pm and 5.43pm are also being treated as contacts.

Meanwhile, a previously-listed location, Indo Spice World in Tauranga has had its exposure times expanded. Visitors to the shop on Tuesday 25 January between 3.31pm and 5.00pm are now being classified as contacts. Previously, visitors had only been considered contacts if they visited between 3.38pm and 4.00pm.

People who visited all of the above locations of interest have not been classified as close contacts.

This means they will only be instructed to self-monitor for symptoms for ten days since the time of exposure.

Earlier on Saturday, health officials said they would no longer notify whether locations of interest were associated with Omicron cases.

The full list of locations can be found on the Ministry of Health website.