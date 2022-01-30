103 new community Covid-19 cases on Sunday; one death

There are 103 Covid-19 cases in the community on Sunday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

The ministry also said a patient with Covid-19 had died in North Shore Hospital.

The 103 community cases are in Northland (4), Auckland (56), Waikato (12), Tairāwhiti (1), Bay of Plenty (14), Rotorua (8), Hawke’s Bay (3), MidCentral (1), Taranaki (1), Wellington (2) and Nelson-Tasman (1).

Eleven people are in hospital with the virus. No one is an intensive care or high dependency unit.

Of the four new cases in Northland, three were reported on Saturday. The ministry said the new case is a household member of an existing case.

The ministry said although there were 56 cases in Auckland, a technical issue meant about 40 more have not been entered into its reporting systems.

"We are working to resolve the issue and the additional cases will be reported tomorrow," the ministry said in a statement.

Ten of the 12 new cases in the Waikato have been linked to earlier cases. Two remain under investigation.

Seven of the cases are in Hamilton, two are in Paeroa and one is in Waihī. The locations for two of the cases are still to be confirmed.

Six of the eight cases in the Rotorua district are contacts of earlier cases. The other two are being investigated.

The ministry said eight of the 14 cases in the Bay of Plenty are contacts of existing cases. Three are being investigated to determine any potential links.

Six of the 14 cases are in the Western Bay of Plenty, four are in Tauranga and one is in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

The ministry said three more cases had been detected onboard the Singapore-flagged Maersk Bogor container ship, which was announced on Saturday.

The ship is currently under quarantine at the Port of Tauranga.

The new case in Tairāwhiti is linked to an existing case and has links to Soundsplash.

"We are expecting the number of cases connected to the Soundsplash music festival in Hamilton last weekend to grow over the coming days as further test results are received," the ministry said.

All attendees have been advised to get a test if they have not already done so.

The case in the MidCentral DHB area has been linked to an existing case in Tairāwhiti.

Two InterCity bus journeys have been named as locations of interest in relation to the case.

The new case in Taranaki is a known close contact of cases linked to the Hawke's Bay region. The case has been isolating in South Taranaki while waiting for their test results.

One of the two new cases in Wellington has in the Hutt Valley and has been linked to an event in Auckland.

The other case is in the Capital and Coast DHB area and was already in isolation. They are linked to an existing case.

"With a further positive wastewater test result in Porirua, we urge anyone who lives in Porirua and Wellington’s northern suburbs to get a test if they feel unwell with Covid-19 like symptoms," the ministry said.

There are a number of new locations of interest across the Wellington region, including two inbound flights deemed close contacts. People who were on-board need to self-isolate and get a test immediately.

The new case in Nelson-Tasman was transferred from Christchurch and is isolating in Nelson, the ministry said. Investigations are underway to determine how they are linked to the outbreak.

The ministry also announced 37 cases at the border on Sunday.

They had arrived in New Zealand between January 11 and 28 from India, Australia, UK, Spain, Qatar, Fiji, Lebanon, United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Saudi Arabia and the US.

Full travel history was still to be obtained for nine of the cases.

The border cases had tested positive for the virus between day 0 and 15.

On Saturday, 97 community cases were announced, with confirmation of 11 Omicron infections.