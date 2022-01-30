Two InterCity bus trips deemed 'close contact' locations

Two InterCity bus trips have been deemed "close contact" locations of interest.

An InterCity bus at the Auckland depot. (Source: 1News)

The Ministry of Health said on Sunday the trips had been connected to a Covid-19 case in the MidCentral DHB area. The case has been linked to an existing case in Tairāwhiti.

Passengers on InterCity bus trip IC6965 from Gisborne to Napier on Friday, January 28, from 9.30am-12pm need to isolate, get a test immediately and five days after being exposed to the virus.

The bus had arrived in Napier at 1pm.

Passengers on a trip from Napier to Wellington on IC6367 on the same day from 1.50-7.45pm are also being asked to isolate, get a test straight away and five days from exposure.

The ministry said although the case disembarked in Palmerston North, where they later tested positive for Covid-19, the entire trip is considered to be a location of Interest and all passengers are close contacts.

Passengers are asked to call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or record being on the bus online.

A Rotorua badminton club and a BurgerFuel in New Plymouth were also named as “close contact” locations of interest on Sunday, along with an Indian restaurant in Napier.

The full list of locations of interest, and their dates and times, can be found here.

The ministry said a group which played from 7-9pm at the Rotorua Badminton Club on Friday, January 21, needed to isolate, get a test straight away and five days after being exposed to Covid-19.

The group which played from 6-8pm that day only need to monitor for symptoms for 10 days from exposure.

Those at Rasoi Indian Restaurant on Marine Parade in Napier on Sunday, January 23, from 8-9pm are also being asked to isolate, get tested immediately and five days after being exposed to the virus.

Those who were seated inside BurgerFuel New Plymouth on Tuesday, January 25, from 2-3pm are being asked to isolate, get tested straight away and five days after being exposed.

Takeaway customers during that time are asked to monitor for symptoms for 10 days from exposure.

Other locations of interest on Sunday were announced in Kerikeri, Auckland, Tauranga, Katikati, Wellington, Lower Hutt, Porirua and Rotorua.