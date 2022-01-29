No tsunami threat for New Zealand after Kermadec quake

There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand as a result of the earthquake in the Kermadec Islands Region on Saturday afternoon, Civil Defence has announced.

A seisomograph shows an earthquake (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The magnitude 6.6 quake struck in the Kermadec Islands region north-east of New Zealand shortly after 3.45pm, at a depth of 10km.

Shortly before 4.45pm, Civil Defence provided an update saying there was no threat.

"Based on current information, the assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will pose a threat to New Zealand," Civil Defence said.

"Coastal inundation" and "flooding of land areas" is not expected following the earthquake.

"People do not need to evacuate unless directly advised by local civil defence authorities."

An update from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre (PTWC), based in Honolulu, said there wouldn’t be a tsunami.

“Based on all available data, there is no tsunami threat from this earthquake,” a statement read.

However, the information from the PTWC is only intended to support the national authorities in each Pacific country.

“National authorities will determine the appropriate level of alert for each country and may issue additional or more refined information,” it said.

According to the US Tsunami Warning Centre, there was no tsunami danger for the west coast of North America or Hawaii.

“Based on earthquake information and historic tsunami records, the earthquake is not expected to generate a tsunami,” the centre said in a statement.