Dog owners warned about deadly toxic algae in waterways

Swimmers and dog owners are being warned to watch out around water as toxic algae blooms in waterways across the country this summer.

The warm, nutrient-rich conditions are perfect for cyanobacteria, which can make people sick, and kill dogs.

Stephanie Foster, a dog walker from Christchurch-based Tails and Trails, said she kept an eye out for the algae on her walks.

“I have heard of a dog passing away, just this year, from it and I heard of one last year as well and some other dogs who were sick from it.”

She said she sticks to routes that she knew in advance would be safe.

Environment Canterbury is monitoring popular swimming spots around its region as warm dry weather accelerates the spread.

One of the council’s water quality experts, Shirley Hayward, said there are ways to tell if you’re around toxic algae.

“It tends to have a shiny and leathery texture to it, difficult to see underwater and sometimes later in the day, you’ll have bubbles on it as it produces oxygen.”

“A very distinctive feature of this algae is that it has a very strong, musty odour,” Hayward said.

It’s believed an 11-month-old Labrador swallowed the so-called cyanobacteria and died two hours after swimming at Waimakariri River in Canterbury.

Humans are also vulnerable to poisoning from the algae.

“There is a risk that you could have effects like irritation in the skin or a skin rash, potential breathing difficulties, especially for the likes of asthmatics… or an upset stomach,” Hayward said.

People are urged to do their homework before visiting waterways. A faecal bacteria warning has also been issued for Waimakariri River, meaning that it’s unsafe to swim in.

There have been two cases of cyanotoxin poisoning reported to the Canterbury DHB in the past five years, with one each in 2020 and 2021.