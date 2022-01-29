15 flights named 'close contact' locations of interest

Fifteen flights around the country were named "close contact" locations of interest on Saturday evening.

Twelve of them were listed at 9pm, while the others were listed earlier in the day.

The health advice for the flights listed at 9pm is to self-isolate and get a test straight away. The Ministry of Health said further isolation and testing requirements would be provided by public health.

Those on the flights are asked to record their visit online or call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

The health advice for the remaining flights is to isolate, get a test straight away and five days after being exposed to the virus. Further isolation and testing requirements will then be provided by public health.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, her chief press secretary, Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro and members of Kiro's staff were on board one of the flights — NZ8273 from Kerikeri to Auckland on Saturday, January 22, 12.15-1pm — and are now isolating.

Ardern and Kiro were in Northland filming for the Waitangi Day broadcast at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, at the invitation of the Waitangi National Trust.

The flights are:

- Flight NZ8064 Nelson to Auckland, Saturday, January 22, 6-7.30am

- Flight NZ8274 Auckland to Kerikeri, Saturday, January 22, 11-11.50am

- Flight NZ8273 Kerikeri to Auckland, Saturday, January 22, 12.15-1pm (flight Ardern, Governor-General were on)

- Flight NZ8268 Auckland to Kerikeri, Saturday, January 22, 1.50-2.40pm

- Flight NZ8269 Kerikeri to Auckland, Sunday, January 23, 3-3.50pm

- Flight NZ8095 Auckland to Taupo, Sunday, January 23, 4.45-5.35pm

- Flight NZ8096 Taupo to Auckland, Sunday, January 23, 6-6.50pm

- Flight NZ8087 Auckland to Nelson, Sunday, January 23, 8.10-9.40pm

- Flight NZ8847 Nelson to Christchurch, Monday, January 24, 1.20-2.20pm

- Flight NZ8852 Christchurch to Nelson, Monday, January 24, 4-5.05pm

- Flight NZ8853 Nelson to Christchurch, Monday, January 24, 5.30-6.30pm

- Flight NZ8848 Christchurch to Nelson, Wednesday, January 26, 2.30-3.30pm (listed earlier at 7pm, updated at 9pm)

The other flights are:

- Flight JQ259 Auckland to Wellington, Sunday, January 23, 10.30-11.35am

- Flight NZ8302 Nelson to Wellington, Friday, January 28, 7.30-8.15am

- Flight NZ8193 Wellington to Timaru, Friday, January 28, 9-10.30am

The full list of locations of interest, and their dates and times, can be found here.

The regional lounge at Auckland Airport was also added as a close contact location on Saturday.

The date concerned was Sunday, January 23, from 4.45-8pm. People there at the time are being asked to isolate, get a test straight away and five days after exposure to the virus.

Christchurch Airport was also listed as a location of interest due to a visit on Monday, January 24 from 8-9am. The health advice is to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms.

Other close contact locations of interest named on Saturday included One3One Restaurant Café and Bar in Paeroa and Sushi Tomi in Auckland’s Milford.

Sushi Tomi Milford was visited on Thursday, January 20, from 2.18-3.18pm.

One3One was visited on Monday, January 24, from 6.16-8pm.

The health advice for both is to isolate, get a test straight away and five days after being exposed to the virus.

Other locations of interest on Saturday were listed in Auckland, Hamilton, Rotorua, Napier, Tauranga and Wellington.

Rotorua's airport was named as a location on Sunday, along with other places in Kerikeri, Lower Hutt, Porirua and Wellington.