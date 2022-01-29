Waiheke ferry terminal among new Covid-19 locations

Part of Auckland's ferry building is among newly released locations of interest on Saturday.

Auckland ferry terminal. (Source: Getty)

Anyone who visited the Fullers Waiheke Island Ferry Downtown Ferry Terminal on Sunday 23 January between 1.10pm - 1.45pm.

Learning Network NZ Henderson was also identified as a close contact location of interest after being visited by a case on Thursday January 27 between 8.45am and 1.00pm.

Anyone who was at a close contact location is asked to self-isolate, test immediately and on day five after exposure.

Nelson airport and Unichem Rotorua were also identified as locations of interest.

The full list of locations, as well as details of times of interest, can be found here.

One case visited Nelson airport on Tuesday 18 January between 5.00pm - 5.50pm and another on Sunday 23 January between 9.30pm - 10:00pm.

A Covid-19 case also visited Unichem Rotorua on Saturday 22 January between 10.36am - 11.06am

Visitors to the two locations, who were there at the above times, have been instructed to self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days exposure.

The health ministry said further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by public health.

There were 97 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the community on Saturday.