Explainer: How safe is it to fly as Omicron spreads?

With the more infectious Omicron variant spreading, many of you will be wondering just how safe it is to fly around the country on aircraft.

Many experts and airlines say the risk to passengers on a plane is very low.

It may be a confined space, but most viruses don't spread easily because of how the air is circulated and filtered.

It's estimated air in a cabin is completely replaced every two to three minutes, compared to 10 to 12 minutes in an air-conditioned office.

Another point, in modern jets, air generally circulates in smaller defined areas.. Limiting how far viruses can spread.

Omicron's changed things, the new variant is two to three times more infectious than Delta, whether on a plane or elsewhere.

The risk of getting Omicron on a plane is estimated to be two to three times greater than Delta, according to a top medical adviser.

Some tips to reduce that risk include the obvious, get vaccinated and boosted, but also wear a medical-grade mask and try not to be unmasked at the same time as people near you.

Keep your distance if you can, with some saying a window seat's better than aisle, with less exposure to people passing by.

People should also avoid common-touch surfaces and wash hands regularly.