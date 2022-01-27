Magnitude 6.2m earthquake strikes off the coast of Tonga

A magnitude 6.2km earthquake has struck off the coast of Tonga

The Tonga earthquake was centred 225km west northwest of Panga (Source: USGS)

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) the quake happened at 7.40pm local time and was centred 225km west-northwest of Pangai.

Data says the earthquake struck at a depth of 4.2km.

A Civil Defence spokesperson says no tsunami warnings been put in place for New Zealand.

It comes just 12 days after Tonga was hit with a tsunami after the eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai underwater volcano.

Three people were killed and others injured.

The extensive damage from the tsunami prompted aid to be sent from around the globe. New Zealand has contributed $3 million to relief efforts.

Journalist, Mary Fonua, based in the capital - Nukuʻalofa says she felt nothing at all after Thursday night's quake.

She says quakes of this magnitude several hundred kilometres off the coast of Tonga are reasonably common, and generally don’t amount to anything.