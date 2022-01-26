15 new Omicron community cases in NZ on Wednesday

There are 23 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Of those 15 are the Omicron variant of the virus.

Wednesday's new community cases are located in Northland (1), Auckland (12), Waikato (3), Rotorua (5), Wellington (1) and Nelson Marlborough (1).

The 15 new Omicron cases are in Auckland, Taranaki and Nelson Marlborough.

Six people are in hospital with Covid-19. No one is an intensive care or high dependency unit.

The ministry said to date there are 56 Omicron community cases. They include 44 cases directly or indirectly linked to events the Nelson family attended on the weekend of January 15 and 16.

Twelve cases are linked to three border workers — the Stamford Plaza worker announced on January 16, a worker who works at Auckland airport on January 19 and the Auckland Airport worker announced on January 21.

Including the border workers themselves, eight are associated with the Stamford Plaza worker and three with the January 21 Auckland Airport worker.

No additional cases have been linked to the January 19 worker who works at Auckland airport.

The ministry said Northland's community case is linked to an earlier case.

Of the three new cases in the Waikato, the first is linked and investigations are underway to determine a link for the second.

The third case normally lives in the Waikato, but was tested in Rotorua. Management of the case is being transferred to Lakes DHB.

On Tuesday, 25 community cases were announced. Ten of them were the Omicron variant.