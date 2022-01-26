First political poll for 2022 released tomorrow

Source: 1News

The first political poll of 2022 is set to be released on Thursday.

Jessica Mutch McKay.

Jessica Mutch McKay.

Many may notice the new name of the 1News poll. It’s the same pollsters, the same techniques but a different name – the 1News Kantar Public Poll.

1News political editor Jessica Mutch McKay will reveal the latest numbers on 1News at 6pm.

The Beehive, New Zealand's Parliament.

The Beehive, New Zealand's Parliament. (Source: 1News)

What do New Zealanders think of our parties and our leaders, as Omicron approaches?

Watch 1News at 6 on TVNZ1, Thursday for the results.

This will be the first 1News Kantar Public Poll with new National leader Christopher Luxon at the helm of the party.

See the last poll results from November, 2021.

New ZealandPolitics

Popular Stories

1

New version of Omicron found in NZ border workers and close contacts

2

$25K reward offered after dogs stolen from owners Auckland home

3

'A number' of Covid-19 cases attended Soundsplash festival

4

What are the main symptoms of an Omicron infection?

5

Kiwi Michael Venus unloads on Kyrgios after doubles loss

Latest Stories

Migrants queue overnight for residency application medicals

$25K reward offered after dogs stolen from owners Auckland home

Efeso Collins to run in 2022 Auckland Mayoral race

'A number' of Covid-19 cases attended Soundsplash festival

Kiwi musicians feel 'used' by Government over lack of support

Related Stories

Efeso Collins to run in 2022 Auckland Mayoral race

Govt details strict rules for close contact critical staff

Company irate after Govt 'commandeered' 100K RAT order

Accommodation supplement not fuelling rent rise - report