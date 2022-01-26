First political poll for 2022 released tomorrow

The first political poll of 2022 is set to be released on Thursday.

Many may notice the new name of the 1News poll. It’s the same pollsters, the same techniques but a different name – the 1News Kantar Public Poll.

Tomorrow we’ll get the numbers for the 1News Kantar Public Poll.



1News political editor Jessica Mutch McKay will reveal the latest numbers on 1News at 6pm.

What do New Zealanders think of our parties and our leaders, as Omicron approaches?

This will be the first 1News Kantar Public Poll with new National leader Christopher Luxon at the helm of the party.

