What are the main symptoms of an Omicron infection?

Source: 1News

We know Omicron is much more contagious than other Covid-19 variants - but how do you know if you have it?

Patients diagnosed overseas have reported that for those who're vaccinated, it feels much like a heavy cold.

The five most common symptoms are a runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing and a sore throat.

But remember, that loss of smell and taste, and fever, that was reported frequently in the previous strains? Well, that's much less common in Omicron.

The advice from the Ministry of Health is get vaccinated, if you're due, get boosted, and if you feel unwell or have been exposed to a Covid-19 case, get tested.

