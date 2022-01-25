Another Air NZ flight named as Omicron location of interest

Another Air New Zealand flight has been linked to an Omicron case, with those onboard the Auckland to Nelson service being asked to self-isolate and get tested immediately.

Air New Zealand planes (file photo).

On Tuesday night, the Ministry of Health added flight NZ5077, which flew on Sunday January 16 between 2.05pm and 3.35pm, as a close contact location of interest.

It brings the total number of affected Air NZ flights in the current outbreak to six. Full details of the flights can be found on the Ministry of Health's website.

Earlier on Tuesday, several Auckland bus routes linked to an Omicron case were added as Covid-19 locations of interest.

(Source: istock.com)

All four bus routes have been named as close contact locations of interest, which means anyone on the routes between the hours stated must self-isolate, test immediately and get a test on day five after being exposed.

The bus routes and times are:

Bus 917 Glenfield Mall [Stop 3881] to Albany Mall [Stop 4260] on Thursday 20 January from 10.05 am to 10.35am.

Bus 917 Glenfield Mall [Stop 3881] to Albany Mall [Stop 4260] on Wednesday 19 January from 10.05am to 10.35am.

Bus 133 Henderson [Stop 5112] to City Centre on Monday 17 January from 8.15am to 8.45am.

Bus 195 New Lynn to Vulcan Lane City Centre [Stop 7049], on Monday 17 January 8.45am to 9.15am

Multiple spots in Kaitaia were also listed as locations of interest after being visited on Friday, January 21. They have not been linked to an Omicron case.

They include The Warehouse between 12.00pm and 1.00pm, Noel Leeming between 1pm and 2pm, and Pak’nSave between 2.00pm and 3.30pm. Those who were there were also asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days after being exposed.

An Auckland cinema and a community hall were also added as close contact locations of interest earlier on Tuesday.

The Vic in the North Shore suburb of Devonport, was visited by a positive Covid-19 case on Thursday, January 20 from 7.50pm to 10.10pm, according to the Ministry of Health.

Anyone who visited the theatre at the same time as the case is a close contact and must self-isolate and get tested for Covid-19 immediately and on day five of the exposure.

A private event at the Pukekohe Indian Hall has been linked to an Omicron case, visited by the person on Sunday 16 January between the hours of 6.45pm to 10.45pm.

READ MORE: 'Large number of people' at Pukekohe reception linked to Omicron case

It’s classed as a close contact location, and Auckland Regional Public Health Service believe a large number of people attended.

Meanwhile, two location of interest entries were earlier added for Countdown Motueka, in the Nelson / Tasman region.

The entries are for Thursday, January 20 from 2.06pm to 3pm, and Friday, January 21 from 8.42pm to 9pm.

Anyone who was at the supermarket at those times is advised to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after exposure.

People have been advised to get tested if symptoms develop, and to stay home until they receive a negative test result.

It comes after a probable Covid-19 case was announced in the Nelson region on Monday night, in addition to the two new cases confirmed earlier that day.