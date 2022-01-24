Woman found dead in Christchurch identified as Colombian national

A woman found dead in a Christchurch home and thought to be the victim of homicide has been named by police as a Colombian national.

She was Juliana Cayena Bonilla Herrera who had been a New Zealand resident for 10 years.

A homicide investigation was launched after the 37-year-old was found dead at her home on Grove Road, in Addington, on Saturday evening.

"Juliana’s next of kin in Colombia have been notified and are being supported by the New Zealand Police and victim support," Detective Inspector Scott Anderson said in a statement on Monday night.

"Police extend their deepest sympathies to Juliana's loved ones in New Zealand and Colombia at this sad time.

"Police continue to examine the scene at Grove Road and expect to be there until the end of the week."

A post-mortem examination was carried out on Monday.

Anderson said police have not made any arrests at this stage and are continuing with inquiries in the area to account for activity at the scene in the 24 hours prior to Herrera being being found on Saturday night.