A homicide investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead at a property in Christchurch on Saturday.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

A 37-year-old woman was found dead at her home on Grove Road, in Addington, on Saturday evening, police said.

A scene examination is now underway, and part of Grove Road has been cordoned off.

Police have thanked residents for their understanding and cooperation.