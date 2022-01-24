Treaty Grounds to close for Waitangi Day 2022

Waitangi’s Treaty Grounds and Estate will be closed to the public on Waitangi Day (February 6) due to Covid-19 restrictions and the emergence of the Omicron variant in New Zealand.

Waitangi Treaty Grounds (Source: 1 News)

It follows an earlier decision by the Waitangi National Trust to cancel all in-person events there for similar reasons.

Waitangi commemorations in Northland usually attract up to 40,000 people, which the Trust said made it “practically impossible” to safely proceed with due to traffic light restrictions.

Every region of New Zealand is now at the Red traffic light setting, so the maximum number of people who can gather for an event is 100.

The Trust said in a statement on Tuesday that it would be closing the grounds on Waitangi Day to protect the health and safety of visitors, staff and the local community.

“Without the ability to check vaccination passes for the large numbers of people expected on Waitangi Day, the Trust had no choice other than to take the action it has,” the statement read.

Pita Tipene, Waitangi National Trust chairman said it was a decision not taken lightly.

“The Trustees fully appreciate that many people want to gather at Waitangi on Waitangi Day, our national day. However, we are in the middle of a global pandemic and with the Omicron variant now in the community and expected to spread quickly, we cannot proceed as if everything was normal," said Tipene.

"That would be totally irresponsible, not to mention unlawful, and Trustees are not prepared to risk the health and safety of the public by breaching the CPF order (traffic light system).”

The Waitangi National Trust will be working with radio, TV and online broadcasters to deliver a virtual Waitangi Day experience for 2022.