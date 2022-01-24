Kiwi mixed doubles pair shock No.4 seeds in Australian Open

New Zealand mixed doubles pair Michael Venus and Erin Routliffe have stunned No.4 seeds Tim Puetz and Alexa Guarachi to advance to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

Erin Routliffe at the 2022 Australian Open. (Source: Getty)

Not only did the unseeded Kiwis win, but they did so in straight sets, defeating Puetz and Guarachi 6-3, 7-5.

Venus and Routliffe were flawless under pressure, breaking their opponents three times.

It was more than a regular match between the pairs too. Venus and Puetz are doubles partners in the men's competition, where they will join forces once again to take on Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Venus and Routliffe advance to face No.5 seeds Ivan Dodig and Kristina Mladenovic later this week.