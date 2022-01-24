Auckland restaurant, Nelson airport added to Omicron locations

Nelson Airport is among the latest locations of interest connected to an Omicron case, while two further locations in Auckland have been classified as close contact locations.

Nelson Airport. (Source: Google Maps)

Those at the airport's terminal building on Sunday, January 16 between 3.45pm and 4pm are being asked to monitor their symptoms and get tested if needed.

A Papatoetoe restaurant and a private event in Pukekohe, both in Auckland, were also classed as close contact locations of interest on Monday evening.

Those who were at Shivani Restaurant between 12pm and 1pm on Sunday, January 16, and the Pukekohe Indian Hall between 6.45pm and 10.45pm on the same day are being asked to self-isolate and get tested immediately.

Earlier, Rainbow's End was added to the list of locations of interest.

Rainbows End entrance in Manukau, Auckland. (Source: Google Maps)

A person with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 visited the Auckland amusement park on Sunday, January 16, according to the Ministry of Health.

Attendees who were at the location between 1pm and 3.30pm have been instructed to self-monitor symptoms for 10 days since the time they were exposed.

A cafe near Muriwai Beach in West Auckland has also been linked to an Omicron case.

The Sand Dunz Cafe Muriwai was visited by the case on Tuesday, January 18. Cafe-goers between 3pm and 3.30pm have been instructed to self-monitor symptoms for 10 days since the time they were exposed.

The two new Omicron-linked locations, added on Monday afternoon, have not been classified as high risk.

A general view of Tarka Indian restaurant in Mission Bay (Source: Getty)

Anyone who was at Tarka Indian Eatery in Mission Bay between 4pm and 5pm on Friday, January 14 must self-isolate, and get a Covid-19 test immediately, the Ministry of Health advises.

Another test on day five after being exposed at the location of interest is also required.

The exposure is linked to an Omicron case, the Ministry says.

Shuttle bus transfers from Auckland Airport's domestic terminal to Park and Ride are also linked to an Omicron case. Those on a bus between 3pm and 3.10pm on January 20 and 1pm and 1.10pm the previous day are asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days.

Also on Monday morning, Countdown Motueka was relisted as a location of interest.

The Ministry of Health said this was also linked to a suspected Omicron case.

Anyone who visited the Countdown on Tuesday, January 18 between 7pm and 8pm is advised to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after exposure.

If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result, the ministry advised.

Greenwood Health Motueka was listed as an Omicron close contact location.

It relates to those at the centre between 11.40am and 1.45pm on Friday, January 21. Those affected must self-isolate, get tested immediately and on day five after exposure.

Queenstown Top 10 Holiday Park at Arthurs Point has been updated, advising those there on Tuesday January 11 between 12am and 9.45pm to immediately self-isolate and get tested. This location has not been marked as being related to an Omicron case.

New Zealand on Monday is in its first day in Red of the Covid-19 traffic light settings.

Read more: What you can do under the Red traffic light setting

The full list of locations can be found on the Ministry of Health website.