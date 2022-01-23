Piers Morgan slams Ardern for 'draconian new restrictions'

Controversial British broadcaster Piers Morgan has taken aim at Jacinda Ardern for introducing "draconian new restrictions" as Omicron hits our shores.

Piers Morgan and Jacinda Ardern (Source: Getty)

Yesterday, the Prime Minister moved the entire country back to Red in the traffic light system after a family travelling back to the Nelson region from an Auckland wedding were found to have the new variant.

Read more: What you can do under the Red traffic light setting

A flight attendant picked up the virus on a flight, and there was another case confirmed of a wedding attendee.

"Omicron is now circulating in Auckland and possibly Nelson-Tasman region, if not elsewhere," Ardern said.

Ardern said Kiwis should plan to be in Red, at least, "for a few weeks, we are right at the start of this outbreak".

The changes haven't found favour with Morgan, never shy to give his opinion on how the Covid-19 pandemic is being dealt with in the UK and around the world.

"Given over 90% of New Zealand’s eligible population has had at least 2 doses of Covid vaccine, and Omicron is indisputably a significantly less severe strain of the virus, I’m not sure why Jacinda Ardern is implementing draconian new restrictions & cancelling her wedding?" Morgan said on Twitter.

Ardern was due to marry partner Clarke Gayford soon, but the wedding's off in the light of new restrictions.

One of the main changes in Red from Yellow is the number of people allowed at a gathering or event. In Red, there's a limit of 100 people if vaccine passes are used. If not, just 25 people can gather.

Morgan's comments are a change of tune - in May 2020 he hailed her response as Covid-19 first took hold.

Read more: 'Such is life' - PM's wedding 'not going ahead' as NZ moves to Red