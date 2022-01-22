'Such is life' - PM's wedding 'not going ahead' as NZ moves to Red

The Prime Minister's wedding with Clarke Gayford is not going ahead for now in light of the Omicron outbreak.

Clarke Gayford and Jacinda Ardern. (Source: Getty)

The country will go to the Red setting at 11.59pm on Sunday. Jacinda Ardern said Kiwis should plan to be in Red, at least, "for a few weeks, we are right at the start of this outbreak".

"My wedding will not be going ahead," she said during Sunday's media conference.

"But I just join many other New Zealanders who have had an experience like that as a result of the pandemic and to anyone who’s caught up in that scenario, I am so sorry.

"We are all so resilient and I know we understand we are doing this for one another, and I know that will help us continue on."

Asked how she was feeling about it, Ardern said, "such is life".

"I am no different to... thousands of New Zealanders who have had much more devastating impacts felt by the pandemic. The most gutting of which is the ability to be with a loved one, sometimes when they're gravely ill."