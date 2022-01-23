Indian eatery in Auckland new Covid-19 location of interest

Source: 1News

An Indian eatery in Auckland has been listed as a close contact Covid-19 location of interest on Monday morning.

File picture. (Source: istock.com)

Anyone who was at Tarka Indian Eatery in Mission Bay between 4pm and 5pm on Friday, January 14 must self-isolate, and get a Covid-19 test immediately, the Ministry of Health advises.

Another test on day five after being exposed at the location of interest is also required.

The exposure is linked to an Omicron case, the Ministry says.

Shuttle bus transfers from Auckland Airport's domestic terminal to Park and Ride are linked to an Omicron case. Those on a bus between 3pm and 3.10pm on January 20 and 1pm and 1.10pm the previous day are asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days.

Also on Monday morning Countdown Motueka was relisted as a location of interest.

The ministry says this is also linked to a suspected Omicron case.

Anyone who visited the Countdown on Tuesday, January 18 between 7pm and 8pm is advised to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after exposure.

If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result, the ministry advises.

Greenwood Health Motueka has also been listed as an Omicron close contact location.

It relates to those at the centre between 11.40am and 1.45pm on Friday, January 21. Those affected must self-isolate, get tested immediately and on day five after exposure.

Queenstown Top 10 Holiday Park at Arthurs Point has been updated, advising those there on Tuesday January 11 between 12am and 9.45pm to immediately self-isolate and get tested.

New Zealand on Monday is in its first day in Red of the Covid-19 traffic light settings.

Read more: What you can do under the Red traffic light setting

The full list of locations can be found on the Ministry of Health website.

