'Absolutely no need' for panic buying - Grant Robertson

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson has reiterated calls for Kiwis not to panic buy as the entire country prepares to enter the Red traffic light setting from 11.59pm on Sunday.

Robertson said, during a snap media conference, that the Government has been "working very closely" with the supermarket sector, and the supply chain and logistics sector, to ensure we "don’t end up in that position" with empty supermarket shelves.

“One thing I would reiterate is that there is absolutely no need to be panic buying," he said.

“Supermarkets stay open right throughout the Red level. There’s absolutely no need for anyone to do that."

He added that while people should "think about what stocks you might need if you get sick", there is "plenty of time for everybody to get what they need".

His comments comes after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the entire country would be moving to the Red traffic light setting from 11.59pm on Sunday.

Earlier, nine Covid-19 cases in the Nelson-Tasman region were linked to the Omicron variant with no clear link between the affected family and the border, Ardern said.

The cases - all part of the same household - flew to Auckland for a wedding and other events on January 13 before testing positive.

The positive cases led to two further cases, including a flight attendant on the same flight and an attendee at the wedding.

There were 24 cases of Covid announced in the community on Sunday.