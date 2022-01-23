24 new Covid-19 cases in NZ community on Sunday

Source: 1News

There are 24 new Covid-19 cases to announce in the New Zealand community on Sunday.

A file image of a woman wearing a face mask.

A file image of a woman wearing a face mask. (Source: Pexels)

The cases are in Auckland (16) Waikato (1) Lakes (5) and Northland (2).

There are currently eight people in hospital with Covid-19 and there were 47 cases picked up at the border in MIQ.

The Ministry of Health says, "an Auckland aged residential care worker associated with the family from Nelson, has tested positive for Covid-19. The worker is fully vaccinated and whole genome sequencing is being carried out, however we are treating this as a contact of a known Omicron case."

The Summerset by the Park Rest Home in Flat Bush is now closed to visitors and testing is being carried out on residents and staff.

"Anyone who has visited the rest home since Friday 21 January and has symptoms of Covid-19 is asked to isolate and get a test as soon as possible."

It comes after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced in a snap media conference that the entire country would be moving to the Red traffic light setting from 11.59pm on Sunday.

Earlier, nine Covid-19 cases in the Nelson-Tasman region were linked to the Omicron variant with no clear link between the affected family and the border, Ardern said.

The cases - all part of the same household - flew to Auckland for a wedding and other events on January 13 before testing positive.

The positive cases led to two further cases, including a flight attendant on the same flight and an attendee at the wedding.

There were 43 Covid-19 cases to announce in the community on Saturday.

More to come

