Testing boosted around Nelson as 9 test Covid-positive

Extra testing sites in the Nelson and Tasman regions have been added following nine people in one household testing positive for Covid-19.

A Covid-19 test. (Source: Getty)

The Ministry of Health's daily Covid-19 update said public health officials are investigating recent travel to Auckland as the source of the household's infections.

A spokesperson for the Nelson Marlborough DHB told 1News the Covid-19 variant has not yet been confirmed.

Eight of the cases were notified after the Ministry of Health’s reporting deadline on Friday morning and will be added to the official tally on Saturday.

The ministry said case interviews are underway and locations of interest will be added to its website where contacts at exposure events cannot be identified. Locations of interest concerning the cases have not yet been released.

Extra testing sites are operating in Nelson and Motueka on Friday and over the weekend.

Nelson: Saxton Field parking area (near Oaklands Milk), Suffolk Road, Stoke

9am to 6pm, seven days a week

Motueka: Motueka Recreation Centre, Old Wharf Road

9am to 5pm: Friday, January 21

9am to 4pm: Saturday, January 22 and Sunday, January 23

9am to 5pm: Monday, January 24

More information on testing sites in the region can be found here.