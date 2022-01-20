BBQ restaurant among two new Auckland locations of interest

A Mongolian BBQ restaurant is one of two new Auckland Covid-19 locations of interest listed by the Ministry of Health on Friday morning.

Gengis Khan restaurant (Source: Google Maps.)

Anyone who visited Gengis Khan Henderson at 199B Lincoln Rd on Saturday January 15 between 8.27am and 12pm is asked to self-isolate, get tested for Covid-19 immediately and on day five after exposure.

An event held in Kirks Bush, Papakura has also been identified as a location of interest.

Anyone who attended Wild Families Nature Network in Kirks Bush on January 15 is also asked to self-isolate, get tested for Covid-19 immediately and on day five after exposure.

For both locations of interest the ministry says further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

The full list of times and locations can be found here.

On Thursday there were 39 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand – 21 of those in Auckland.