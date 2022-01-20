Aus PM wants children to drive forklifts to ease staff shortages

Australia’s currently facing staff shortages in key supply chain roles, and the Prime Minister’s planning on making it possible for children to drive forklifts to ease the pressure.

Scott Morrison. (Source: Getty)

The Guardian reports Morrison will ask the states to allow under-18s to drive the vehicles at today’s National Cabinet meeting, as he works to ease pressure on businesses.

While training to drive the vehicle can begin earlier, New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland currently require people be 18-years-old to qualify for a license.

Australia’s currently facing large supply chain issues, with all chicken products in short supply across the country.

Purchase limits on toilet paper and painkillers were brought in for Western Australia last week too.

Morrison’s reportedly likely to tell state premiers he’s passing on an industry suggestion.

He’s also considering another proposal to recognise New Zealand truck licenses