Aus PM wants children to drive forklifts to ease staff shortages

Andrew Macfarlane
By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
Source: 1News

Australia’s currently facing staff shortages in key supply chain roles, and the Prime Minister’s planning on making it possible for children to drive forklifts to ease the pressure.

Scott Morrison.

Scott Morrison. (Source: Getty)

The Guardian reports Morrison will ask the states to allow under-18s to drive the vehicles at today’s National Cabinet meeting, as he works to ease pressure on businesses.

While training to drive the vehicle can begin earlier, New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland currently require people be 18-years-old to qualify for a license.

Australia’s currently facing large supply chain issues, with all chicken products in short supply across the country.

Purchase limits on toilet paper and painkillers were brought in for Western Australia last week too.

Morrison’s reportedly likely to tell state premiers he’s passing on an industry suggestion.

He’s also considering another proposal to recognise New Zealand truck licenses

WorldAustralia

Popular Stories

1

Aus PM wants children to drive forklifts to ease staff shortages

2

Omicron outbreak would see NZ go to Red in 24-48 hours - PM

3

'Possible' Omicron case in Palmerston North

4

39 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today

5

Thousands raised for whānau of boy found in Hutt River

Latest Stories

Omicron outbreak would see NZ go to Red in 24-48 hours - PM

Rapid Covid tests will be widely available in NZ - Ardern

Demand for ‘affordable, warm’ papakāinga housing soars

Black Ferns do push ups on teammates' necks under Cron's watch

NZ Hercules aircraft sets off for Tonga with aid supplies

Related Stories

Queensland to reopen international border on Saturday

Child's body found in barrel in Sydney, man charged

Man charged with murder of girl, 9, who went missing in NSW

Australia records deadliest day in Covid-19 pandemic