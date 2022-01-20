Armstrong in ‘make-or-break’ year after F2 deal with new team

Canterbury's Marcus Armstrong has signed a deal to race for a new team in Formula 2, going up against fellow Kiwi Liam Lawson.

The 21-year-old admits 2022 will be a career-defining year.

Armstrong is currently enjoying some time back in Aotearoa for the first time since early 2020.

It's hardly been a quiet off-season though, as Armstrong has a new team, Hitech.

The 21-year-old will be based in London from next month, and no longer with the Ferrari driver academy in Italy.

“Unfortunately there wasn't a possibility to get into F1 with one of the Ferrari engine manufacturers, which is life, they have those seats fairly well sewn up,” he said.

It was a huge finish to 2021 for Armstrong, who held off compatriot Lawson, to score his maiden F2 win in Saudi Arabia.

Overall it was a frustrating campaign, finishing 13th for the season.

“Is this the make-or-break year? I've been saying those words, make or break, but a lot of people disagree with me.

“My primary focus is just to get the results cause when the results come the contract offers come as well.”