Armstrong in ‘make-or-break’ year after F2 deal with new team

Source: 1News

Canterbury's Marcus Armstrong has signed a deal to race for a new team in Formula 2, going up against fellow Kiwi Liam Lawson.

The 21-year-old admits 2022 will be a career-defining year.

Armstrong is currently enjoying some time back in Aotearoa for the first time since early 2020.

It's hardly been a quiet off-season though, as Armstrong has a new team, Hitech.

The 21-year-old will be based in London from next month, and no longer with the Ferrari driver academy in Italy.

“Unfortunately there wasn't a possibility to get into F1 with one of the Ferrari engine manufacturers, which is life, they have those seats fairly well sewn up,” he said.

It was a huge finish to 2021 for Armstrong, who held off compatriot Lawson, to score his maiden F2 win in Saudi Arabia.

Overall it was a frustrating campaign, finishing 13th for the season.

“Is this the make-or-break year? I've been saying those words, make or break, but a lot of people disagree with me.

“My primary focus is just to get the results cause when the results come the contract offers come as well.”

Motorsport

Popular Stories

1

‘Real-life Aquaman’ swims 7.5km after Tonga eruption, tsunami

2

Otago baby gets first dose of sun after 100th day in NICU

3

Ardern: Modelling for Omicron outbreak ‘highly variable’

4

Why Australian court ruled against Novak Djokovic

5

15 locations of interest for 'possible' Manawatū Omicron case

Latest Stories

Rescuers shocked 'severely neglected' dog given back to owners by SPCA

Māori leaders see Red at Northland's shift to Orange

Ardern: Modelling for Omicron outbreak ‘highly variable’

Armstrong in ‘make-or-break’ year after F2 deal with new team

Bluff Oyster Festival cancelled for 2022 over Covid concerns

Related Stories

Son of Kiwi motorsport legend following in dad's footsteps

Lawson staying at full throttle despite NZ downtime

F1 opens detailed 'analysis' into title-deciding Abu Dhabi GP

Coulthard's Supercars future uncertain after team sold