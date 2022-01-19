Auckland Rainbow Pride Parade cancelled amid Omicron threat

The Auckland Rainbow Pride Parade that was due to take place next month has been cancelled, with organisers citing the risk of the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

The parade was scheduled to take place on the evening of February 19 on Ponsonby Road.

“Months of planning goes into being able to deliver an event for Auckland and the rainbow communities and while we’re disappointed, health and safety is paramount for everyone participating and supporting the parade,” Parade event manager Shaughan Woodcock said in a statement.

Co-Chairs Trevor Easton and Matt Bagshaw said: "Considering the ‘case of when, not if’ there was an Omicron outbreak, we believe that we need to give our partners joining the parade enough notice before incurring cost and unnecessary work".

“We know there is rainbow coloured light at the end of this tunnel and our community and partners will spring back – leap back – with the enthusiasm, colour and vibrancy they are known for… early next year,” says Woodcock.

On Wednesday organisers of Auckland’s Big Gay Out event on February 13 cancelled the event due to the threat of Omicron.

