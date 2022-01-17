Beijing 2022 Olympic profile: Zoi Sadowski-Synnott

Laidback, down to earth and always sporting a smile, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott is the perfect embodiment of a Kiwi snowboarder.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott. (Source: Getty)

Quick facts:

Name: Zoi Sadowski-Synnott

Hometown: Wanaka

Age at Games: 20

Olympic history: Bronze in snowboard big air at Pyeongchang 2018

Four years ago, a then 16-year-old Sadowski-Synnott headed to South Korea as an underdog and barely on the radar of experts.

But she departed the Games having broken New Zealand's 26-year medal drought, winning bronze in big air after stomping her signature double wildcat trick.

Since then, the 20-year-old has not taken a backwards step, becoming a two-time world champion and X Games gold medallist.

Heading to Beijing, Sadowski-Synnott is a heavy medal favourite in both slopestyle and big air, and has her eyes focused on achieving her lifelong dream of becoming an Olympic champion.

It won't come easily though.

In her way stands a true legend of the sport in American rider Jamie Anderson.

The 31-year-old is the two-time defending Olympic slopestyle champion while she also took silver ahead of Sadowski-Synnott in big air four years ago.

In recent World Cup and World Championship events since Pyeongchang, Anderson and Sadowski-Synnott have battled for top spot on the podium time and time again.

The pair will meet one last time before Beijing at the X Games in Aspen this weekend, which will provide a good gauge on where Sadowski-Synnott is sitting heading into the biggest event on the calendar.

Beijing schedule:

February 5 3.45pm: Snowboard slopestyle qualification

February 6 2.30pm: Snowboard slopestyle final

February 14 2.30pm: Snowboard big air qualification

February 15 2.30pm: Snowboard big air final