Woman explains why she can’t leave flooded Tonga church in live video

A woman in Tonga has filmed a Facebook live as her church was flooded by the tsunami, using the video to explain to commenters why they can’t leave the church.

The woman in the video can be heard saying in Tongan that she just finished choir practice at the church in the low lying village of Patangata.

She replies to people commenting on the video who were urging them to leave, explaining they can’t because there’s so much water outside and the roads were blocked.

If the water were to get higher, they may climb on the roof, she says.

The video ends when the woman tells someone to open the gate so children, some of whom can be seen running, and a person carrying a small child can enter the church.