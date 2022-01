A man has been arrested after police received a report of a person in possession of a firearm on a Masterton intersection.

Video footage sent to 1News shows police rush towards a man who appears to be carrying a firearm on the corner of Colombo Rd and Church St.

Police said the person was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered.

According to police, the incident happened around 4.40pm.

The man was seen to be accompanied by a dog in the video.