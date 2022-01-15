Woman in serious condition after jet ski accident in Auckland

Source: 1News

A woman has been taken to hospital in a serious condition following an accident on a hired jet ski at Maraetai Beach on Saturday afternoon.

Maraetai Beach

Maraetai Beach (Source: 1News)

The woman, who is in her 40s, was transported to Middlemore Hospital at 1.05pm after emergency services received reports of a person in difficulty in the water.

Police were called to the scene around 11.45am with a helicopter and several ambulances in attendance.

Jet Ski Hire Auckland confirmed to 1News that the woman had hired the ski from its Maraetai store.

New ZealandAccidentsAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Diver dies after 'water incident' on Goat Island

2

Woman in serious condition after jet ski accident in Auckland

3

Auckland MIQ worker contracts Covid, variant testing underway

4

North Island brown kiwi population rises for first time

5

Summer Concert Tour cancelled for first time in 12 years

Latest Stories

Auckland CBD street closed as fire crews battle SkyCity blaze

Djokovic presence at Australian Open may 'spur anti-vaxxers'

Diver dies after 'water incident' on Goat Island

Tonga tsunami warning lifted, volcano still being monitored

Woman in serious condition after jet ski accident in Auckland

Related Stories

Auckland CBD street closed as fire crews battle SkyCity blaze

Diver dies after 'water incident' on Goat Island

First wave of Auckland tourism vouchers being distributed

Auckland MIQ worker contracts Covid, variant testing underway