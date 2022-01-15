Woman in serious condition after jet ski accident in Auckland

A woman has been taken to hospital in a serious condition following an accident on a hired jet ski at Maraetai Beach on Saturday afternoon.

Maraetai Beach (Source: 1News)

The woman, who is in her 40s, was transported to Middlemore Hospital at 1.05pm after emergency services received reports of a person in difficulty in the water.

Police were called to the scene around 11.45am with a helicopter and several ambulances in attendance.

Jet Ski Hire Auckland confirmed to 1News that the woman had hired the ski from its Maraetai store.