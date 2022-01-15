‘Small’ SkyCity welding fire under control after CBD street closed

Nelson St in Auckland’s CBD was closed so fire crews could contain a small fire in a welding set at the SkyCity Convention Centre, the scene of a large fire that burned for weeks in 2019.

In a statement, Fire and Emergency New Zealand told 1News a call was received at 4.40pm to attend a small fire in a welding set at the Sky City Convention Centre.

Fire crews battle the blaze at (Source: 1News)

"Seven fire trucks were dispatched and remain at the scene, however the fire is now contained," the statement said.

It's understood that welding was the cause of the fire.

In October 2019, firefighters took 10 days to contain a "very challenging" fire that broke out on the roof of SkyCity's National Convention Centre in Auckland.

Investigators later found it was started accidentally by workers who were fitting the roof.

At its peak, nearly 30 trucks and around 150 firefighters were battling the fire.

