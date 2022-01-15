Severe damage to Tutukaka Marina after Tonga tsunami surge

Civil Defence Northland has confirmed serious damage has occurred to a number of boats at the Tutukaka Marina overnight thanks to tsunami surge following the large volcanic eruption in Tonga.

Civil Defence Northland said the clean up was underway. (Source: Tim Alexander.)

New Zealand's Civil Defence reissued a "tsunami activity" warning on Sunday morning, with "strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore" expected on the north and east coast of the North Island and the Chatham Islands.

The west coast of the South Island has also now been included.

"Frequent and strong surge activity is continuing now - on top of the seas that are already being driven in from Cyclone Cody - and is likely to be taking place along the full length of Northland's east coast," Civil Defence Northland said in a Facebook post.

They are asking locals to take care in and around the water.

A number of boats were damaged by a tsunami surge at Tutukaka marina in Northland. (Source: Tim Alexander)

"The combination of the effects of Cyclone Cody and already-heightened sea levels with tsunami surge from the Tonga eruption has the potential to create hazards that have not previously been experienced."

Hauraki Gulf Weather have also reported a peak to peak of 2.66m marine surge at Great Barrier Island between 1.05am-1.10am on Sunday, making the tsunami wave height 1.33m.

Advice from Civil Defence is for people to move out of the water, off beaches and shore areas and away from harbours, rivers and estuaries until its advisory is cancelled.

People are asked to listen to local civil defence authorities and follow any instructions.