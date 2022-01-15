Opinion: It’s D-day for Djokovic

Andrew Macfarlane
By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
Source: 1News

After a drawn out visa saga, it’s finally D-day for tennis star Novak Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia is seen during a practice session ahead of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia is seen during a practice session ahead of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. (Source: Getty)

He’s due to formally appeal the second, and hopefully final, attempt by the Australian Government to cancel his visa.

The world No.1 hasn’t been vaccinated, triggering a spat with immigration officials.

There’ve also been questions about information filled out on his travel documentation.

On Sunday, his lawyers will argue Immigration Minister Alex Hawke has been playing politics, and unfairly assumed that Djokovic’s presence in Australia will whip up "anti-vaccination sentiment".

It’s hard to see which way the court case will go in Melbourne, however it’s definitely going to be the most dramatic chapter in a very messy novel.

His argument will be heard by three individual judges in the Federal Court, meaning the decision will be hard for the Australian Government to push back on.

If Djokovic wins, he’ll be playing his first match on Monday in the Australian Open.

While the competition will have a heavyweight, it’s hard not to feel sorry for the other players, who’ve been somewhat eclipsed by this saga.

A win in the courtroom for the tennis star would also leave the Australian Government with egg on its face.

Two failed efforts to have Djokovic deported, and damaged relations with the Serbian Government.

However, if Djokovic is unsuccessful in his appeal, this changes the entire shape of the Australian Open.

Suddenly the world No.1 isn’t allowed to compete, and is possibly out of the competition for the next three years.

The case starts just before midday NZT, with everything to play for in the courtroom, and on the tennis court.

TennisWorldAustralia

