Diver dies after 'water incident' on Goat Island

A diver has drowned at Auckland's Goat Island on Saturday afternoon.

Goat Island is a marine reserve north of Auckland. (Source: Getty)

Police told 1News in a statement that three divers got into difficulty in the water at around 1.35pm.

Emergency services were alerted to the group and CPR was performed on one of the divers, but they died at the scene.

The two other divers were uninjured.

Police say inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the incident.

A spokesperson for Water Safety New Zealand told 1News it takes the total number of fatal drownings over this summer to 36.