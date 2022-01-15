Beijing records first case of Omicron ahead of Winter Olympics

Source: 1News

Beijing, China has recorded its first case of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

A visitor to the Shougang Park walks past the a sculpture for the Beijing Winter Olympics

A visitor to the Shougang Park walks past the a sculpture for the Beijing Winter Olympics (Source: Associated Press)

State television reported the case in the Haidian district on Sunday.

It comes as the Beijing Winter Olympics are set to begin on February 4.

"After the latest case was identified, officials from the Beijing municipal government, including Cai Qi, Party chief of Beijing, held a meeting, during which they emphasised the need to fast-track epidemiological work to uncover the origin of the infection, and act quickly to cut off the transmission chain, " Chinese media said.

Since the positive case was identified, more than 2500 people in the area have been tested.

